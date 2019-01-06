Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $34.16 Million Position in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of RMR Group worth $34,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 54,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

