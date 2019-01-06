Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.66 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $33,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

