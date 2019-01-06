Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,610,746 Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,610,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $167,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LILAK stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
