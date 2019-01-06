Diana Shipping (DSX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of DSX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. Diana Shipping’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 101,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

