Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,804.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00026098 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Diamond has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $2,804.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006233 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,074,495 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

