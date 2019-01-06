DHI Group (DHX) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded DHI Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of DHX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,612,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 256,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,772,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,524 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 661,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 472,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

