Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.