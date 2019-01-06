DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,124.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, DEEX has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $4,124.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028163 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,997 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

