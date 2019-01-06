DCORP Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (DRP)

DCORP (CURRENCY:DRP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One DCORP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DCORP has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DCORP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DCORP has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.02196798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00155185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00216882 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024801 BTC.

DCORP Profile

DCORP was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP’s total supply is 8,094,002 tokens. DCORP’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC and its Facebook page is accessible here . DCORP’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1928628 . The Reddit community for DCORP is /r/dcorp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DCORP is www.dcorp.it

Buying and Selling DCORP

DCORP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

