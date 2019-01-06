Davita (DVA) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $63.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Davita in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davita from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Davita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Davita has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Davita will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,365,000 after buying an additional 1,504,347 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth $961,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Davita by 95.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Davita by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 302,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,943,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,229,000 after purchasing an additional 285,684 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.