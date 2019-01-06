Davita (DVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davita from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded Davita from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Davita has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Davita will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Davita by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Davita by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Davita by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.