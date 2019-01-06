David P. Steiner Acquires 7,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDX stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.94 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,511,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FedEx by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,983,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

