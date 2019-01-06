Dave Jr. Borders Sells 15,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 500,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.00, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Chegg’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 213.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chegg by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

