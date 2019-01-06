Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,516. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $82.38 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 537.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

