Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/daiwa-securities-group-inc-has-20-21-million-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.