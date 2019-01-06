Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $151.56.
In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
