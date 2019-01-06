Csenge Advisory Group Takes $35,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 160.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $138.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

