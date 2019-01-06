Csenge Advisory Group Takes $27,000 Position in KEMET Co. (KEM)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KEMET by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KEMET by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the third quarter worth $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KEMET by 74.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth $253,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on KEMET in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other KEMET news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $72,759.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,666 shares of company stock worth $2,043,052 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. KEMET Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

