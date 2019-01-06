CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $286,022.00 and $285.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.02290013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00158497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026215 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

