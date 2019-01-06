Critical Survey: SGOCO Group (SGOC) versus Commscope (COMM)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Commscope and SGOCO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commscope 0 8 6 0 2.43 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commscope currently has a consensus price target of $29.84, suggesting a potential upside of 71.08%. Given Commscope’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commscope is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commscope and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commscope 4.69% 23.68% 5.78% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Commscope has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commscope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commscope and SGOCO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commscope $4.56 billion 0.74 $193.76 million $2.02 8.63 SGOCO Group $50,000.00 234.93 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

Commscope has higher revenue and earnings than SGOCO Group.

Summary

Commscope beats SGOCO Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

