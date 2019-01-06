Critical Survey: MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (MBPFF) versus Main Street Capital (MAIN)

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITCHELLS &BUTLERS $2.97 billion 0.49 N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital $205.74 million 10.34 $170.62 million $2.39 14.59

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Risk & Volatility

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITCHELLS &BUTLERS N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital 95.77% 10.61% 6.30%

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. MITCHELLS &BUTLERS does not pay a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MITCHELLS &BUTLERS and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITCHELLS &BUTLERS 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than MITCHELLS &BUTLERS.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats MITCHELLS &BUTLERS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MITCHELLS &BUTLERS Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities. In addition, it owns various trademarks; and provides gift cards. It operates 1,768 managed businesses and 57 franchised businesses. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

