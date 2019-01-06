Critical Review: ADTRAN (ADTN) & Lattice (LTTC)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get ADTRAN alerts:

This table compares ADTRAN and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -3.94% -2.20% -1.61% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADTRAN and Lattice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 0 4 3 0 2.43 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADTRAN currently has a consensus target price of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 63.85%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Lattice.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lattice does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ADTRAN has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and Lattice’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $666.58 million 0.80 $23.84 million $0.89 12.65 Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lattice beats ADTRAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.