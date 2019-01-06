Critical Analysis: Central Federal (CFBK) & Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Central Federal and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than Central Federal.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Central Federal does not pay a dividend. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 10.97% 8.74% 0.67% Northfield Bancorp 18.59% 5.87% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and Northfield Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $17.95 million 2.92 $1.34 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 4.80 $24.76 million $0.73 19.16

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Central Federal on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. It operates through four branch offices located in Summit, Columbiana, Hamilton, and Franklin Counties; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

