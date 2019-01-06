Critical Analysis: Caspian Services (CSSV) and KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Caspian Services alerts:

This table compares Caspian Services and KNOT Offshore Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 2.76 $66.90 million $2.26 8.20

KNOT Offshore Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Caspian Services and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Caspian Services does not pay a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Caspian Services has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 34.05% 14.16% 4.93%

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners beats Caspian Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.