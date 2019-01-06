Creditbit Market Capitalization Tops $101,837.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $101,837.00 and approximately $1,008.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.02110406 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023234 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,900,214 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

