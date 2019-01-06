Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Atento (ATTO) to “Outperform”

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $12.00 price target on Atento and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atento from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.49. 125,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,100. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atento had a positive return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atento by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atento by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atento by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Atento by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

