Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for New Residential Investment (NRZ)

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NRZ stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.99.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 35.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 14,811,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,970 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 362.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,096,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,174,000 after buying an additional 2,426,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,878,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,292,000 after buying an additional 1,412,178 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,774,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,342,000 after buying an additional 779,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

