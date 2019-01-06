Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $23.12 on Thursday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

