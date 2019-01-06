Credit Suisse Group (CS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CS stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,469,000 after buying an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 66,330 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 936,895 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

