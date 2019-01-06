Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 936,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,218,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,469,000 after purchasing an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.