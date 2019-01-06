Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Precision Drilling worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Precision Drilling by 138.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 112.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $511.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

