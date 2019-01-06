CorVel Co. (CRVL) Chairman Sells $62,260.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $62,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $61,440.00.

On Friday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $123,080.00.

On Monday, December 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $60,220.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $120,260.00.

On Friday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $125,120.00.

On Friday, December 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $130,120.00.

On Monday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $333,642.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $132,420.00.

On Monday, December 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $130,040.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/corvel-co-crvl-chairman-sells-62260-00-in-stock.html.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.