Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $80.20 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $80,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,823.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.49.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

