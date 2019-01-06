Core-Mark (CORE) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 0.27%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $66,253.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $178,602.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,040,000 after purchasing an additional 446,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,437,000 after purchasing an additional 341,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,518,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,437,000 after purchasing an additional 341,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,926,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 155,419 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,695,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,479 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

