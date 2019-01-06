Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 279196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Get Coral Products alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%.

In other news, insider Sharon Adele Gramauskas sold 163,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £17,940.78 ($23,442.81). Also, insider Michael (Mick) Wood bought 25,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £2,836.79 ($3,706.77). Insiders have bought a total of 85,113 shares of company stock valued at $886,243 in the last three months.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/coral-products-cru-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-13-00.html.

About Coral Products (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers video cassette cases, plastic housewares for supermarkets, DVD cases, recycling boxes, food waste caddies and associated accessories, lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.