Contrasting NF Energy Saving (NFEC) & Parker-Hannifin (PH)

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NF Energy Saving and Parker-Hannifin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A Parker-Hannifin 2 6 10 0 2.44

Parker-Hannifin has a consensus target price of $186.56, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Risk & Volatility

NF Energy Saving has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39% Parker-Hannifin 7.98% 25.49% 9.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Parker-Hannifin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 14.74 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Parker-Hannifin $14.30 billion 1.40 $1.06 billion $10.42 14.52

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Dividends

Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats NF Energy Saving on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NF Energy Saving

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

