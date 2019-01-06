Contrasting Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) and AgriVest Americas (NXCN)

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextgen Healthcare 1.17% 10.23% 6.60% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

68.7% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextgen Healthcare and AgriVest Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextgen Healthcare $531.02 million 1.89 $2.42 million $0.57 27.21 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Volatility & Risk

Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -3.58, suggesting that its share price is 458% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nextgen Healthcare and AgriVest Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextgen Healthcare 1 1 1 0 2.00 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats AgriVest Americas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

