Contrasting EV Energy Partners (EVEP) and Apache (APA)

EV Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EVEP) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EV Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Apache 12.11% 7.71% 3.14%

8.9% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of EV Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EV Energy Partners and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EV Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apache $6.42 billion 1.67 $1.30 billion $0.24 118.00

Apache has higher revenue and earnings than EV Energy Partners.

Dividends

Apache pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EV Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. Apache pays out 416.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EV Energy Partners and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EV Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 4 12 6 0 2.09

Apache has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.90%.

Summary

Apache beats EV Energy Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EV Energy Partners Company Profile

EV Energy Partners, L.P. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties are located in the Barnett Shale; the San Juan Basin; the Appalachian Basin; Michigan; Central Texas; the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana; the Mid?Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana; and the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had estimated net proved reserves of 12.6 million barrels of oil; 575.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and 33.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. EV Energy GP, L.P. serves as the general partner of EV Energy Partners, L.P. EV Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas. On April 2, 2018, EV Energy Partners, L.P., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 1.2 billion barrel of oil equivalent, including 583 million barrels of crude oil, 204 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

