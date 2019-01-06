Contrasting Blink Charging (BLNK) & Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging 965.14% 4,449.22% 152.49% Pioneer Power Solutions -11.61% 33.32% 7.37%

12.1% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blink Charging and Pioneer Power Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $2.50 million 19.03 -$75.36 million N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions $101.39 million 0.47 -$9.34 million $0.75 7.33

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blink Charging and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blink Charging currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Summary

Blink Charging beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of March 20, 2018, it had approximately 14,165 charging stations. It has a strategic partnership with Hubject GmbH. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Transmission and Distribution Solutions segment provides electrical transformers and switchgear for the management of electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment offers power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, as well as advanced data collection and monitoring platform, and preventive maintenance and monitoring services. The company was founded on December 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

