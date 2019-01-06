Contrasting Athena Silver (AHNR) and New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of New Age Beverages shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Athena Silver has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Beverages has a beta of 3.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Athena Silver and New Age Beverages, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A New Age Beverages 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Age Beverages has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given New Age Beverages’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Athena Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Silver and New Age Beverages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Silver N/A N/A -879.35% New Age Beverages -29.08% -23.49% -19.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athena Silver and New Age Beverages’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Silver N/A N/A -$2.11 million N/A N/A New Age Beverages $52.18 million 7.56 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Athena Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Age Beverages.

Summary

New Age Beverages beats Athena Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages. It provides its products under the Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, XingEnergy, Marley One Drop, Marley Mellow Mood, Marley Mate, Marley Cold Brew, Coco-Libre, PediaAde, and Aspen Pure PH and Aspen Pure Probiotic Water brands, as well as the Bio-Shield and n-Hanced brands. The company sells its products across 50 states in the United States; and approximately 10 countries internationally through direct and store door distribution systems. New Age Beverages Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

