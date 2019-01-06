Contrasting Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY) & Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 19.89% 15.27% 1.81% Shore Bancshares 21.52% 9.80% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $7.51 billion 0.68 $1.65 billion N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $65.55 million 2.91 $11.26 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, creating funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and creating a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 800 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Products and Services segments. The Community Banking segment comprises small business services, retail brokerage, trust services, and consumer banking products and services. The Insurance Products and Services segment includes property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long-term care insurance. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.