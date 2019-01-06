Contrasting Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) & Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.78, suggesting a potential upside of 281.45%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Entasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics -843.14% -27.69% -26.42% Entasis Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Entasis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 400.64 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -10.64 Entasis Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entasis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections. The company has collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

