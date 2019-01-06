Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Building Products worth $93,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBPX. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $32.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Continental Building Products from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CBPX stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $937.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Bosowski acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

