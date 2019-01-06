Consolidated Water (CWCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Water is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. In last month shares of the company have declined narrower than its industry. Consolidated Water is exposed to negative foreign exchange fluctuation could adversely impact performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and risks of contamination of its processed water are other headwinds.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

