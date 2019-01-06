Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 741,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $919,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

