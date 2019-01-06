Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 28,349 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,349 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 226.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.36 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

