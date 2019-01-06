Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,517 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $20.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

