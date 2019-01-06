Comparing Linde (LIN) and Tronox (TROX)

Linde (NYSE:LIN) and Tronox (NYSE:TROX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tronox has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Linde and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41% Tronox -0.11% 7.95% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tronox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tronox pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linde and Tronox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $11.44 billion 3.94 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.77 Tronox $1.70 million 633.45 -$285.00 million ($0.27) -32.44

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Tronox. Tronox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Linde and Tronox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 1 4 6 0 2.45 Tronox 1 1 6 0 2.63

Linde presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Tronox has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 141.15%. Given Tronox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Linde.

Summary

Linde beats Tronox on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company manufactures and markets electrolytic manganese dioxide primarily for battery materials; and specialty boron products for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, high-performance fibers, specialty ceramics, and epoxies, as well as igniter formulations. Tronox Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

