Comparing Kimball Electronics (KE) & SMTC (SMTX)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kimball Electronics and SMTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00

SMTC has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given SMTC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and SMTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 1.23% 8.82% 5.03% SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and SMTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.07 billion 0.38 $16.75 million N/A N/A SMTC $139.23 million 0.82 -$7.84 million ($0.44) -11.18

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than SMTC.

Volatility & Risk

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMTC has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats SMTC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services. Its manufacturing services also comprise industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; reliability testing, including testing of products under a series of environmental conditions; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; assembly, production, and packaging of medical disposables and other non-electronic products; design engineering and production of precision plastics and metal fabrication; and product life cycle management services. The company has operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

