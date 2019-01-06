Comparing INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) & Cardinal Energy Group (CEGX)

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get INPEX CORP/ADR alerts:

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Energy Group does not pay a dividend.

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.59 $363.25 million N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of INPEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for INPEX CORP/ADR and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats Cardinal Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.