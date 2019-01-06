Comparing Conversion Labs (CVLB) & Sigma Labs (SGLB)

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) and Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Conversion Labs has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $5.05 million 1.62 -$1.20 million N/A N/A Sigma Labs $640,000.00 23.52 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.66

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Sigma Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -9.00% -146.04% -94.76% Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Sigma Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

